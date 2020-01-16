Sì perché il vestito midi in stampa stile principe di Galles scelto per la visita al Khidmat Centres, centro d'aiuto per le minoranze etniche, costa in saldo solo 29.95 euro. O forse dovremmo dire costava: in virtù del Kate Effect è infatti andato sold out nemmeno il tempo di dire "Megxit". Kate di stile ne sa: il vestito infatti coniuga tutti i must del momento, dal fiocco alla stampa passando per la gonna plissé e la cinta incorporata e la manica leggermente a sbuffo.
At one of Bradford’s two Khidmat Centres — which help the most vulnerable members of the community from minority ethnic backgrounds — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard about the activities and workshops offered at the centre, and the organisations that they support. With 18 month old Sorayah The Duke and Duchess took part in a Little Dots workshop led by @betterstartbradford, which uses music and play to support children’s social, emotional and physical development, and support adult self esteem. At the Centre The Duke and Duchess also joined a @nearneighbours workshop, which brings together people from religiously and ethnically diverse communities across the UK to know each other better, build relationships of trust, and collaborate together on initiatives that improve the local community that they live in. Photos 📷 by Kensington Palace #RoyalVisitBradford #Bradford
Il tutto per poche sterline, un concetto abbastanza ignoto a Meghan che nella sua breve carriera a corte è riuscita - rievocano i detrattori - a non spendere mai somme inferiori al migliaio di euro per i propri look. E, se la Duchessa del Sussex si è fatta fotografare in abiti "borghesi" al centro per la tutela di donne e bambini a Vancouver, la meno pretenziosa delle due sembra pur sempre la "principessa" Middleton: umile sì, ma sempre con l'outfit che fa sognare.
Mercoledì 15 Gennaio 2020, 22:56
