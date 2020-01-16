di Costanza Ignazzi

Mercoledì 15 Gennaio 2020, 22:56

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

va in Canada,resta, veste, e vince. Mentre la reale cognata è al centro del dibattito tra chi la addita come rovina famiglie (reali) e chi applaude il suo coraggio, laè uscita allo scoperto e ha fatto ciò che le riesce meglio: andare a un impegno ufficiale con un abito decisamente low cost.Sì perché il vestito midi in stampa stile principe di Galles scelto per la visita al Khidmat Centres, centro d'aiuto per le minoranze etniche, costa in saldo solo 29.95 euro. O forse dovremmo dire costava: in virtù del Kate Effect è infatti andato sold out nemmeno il tempo di dire "Megxit". Kate di stile ne sa: il vestito infatti coniuga tutti i must del momento, dal fiocco alla stampa passando per la gonna plissé e la cinta incorporata e la manica leggermente a sbuffo.Il tutto per poche sterline, un concetto abbastanza ignoto a Meghan che nella sua breve carriera a corte è riuscita - rievocano i detrattori - a non spendere mai somme inferiori al migliaio di euro per i propri look. E, se la Duchessa del Sussex si è fatta fotografare in abiti "borghesi" al centro per la tutela di donne e bambini a Vancouver, la meno pretenziosa delle due sembra pur sempre la "principessa" Middleton: umile sì, ma sempre con l'outfit che fa sognare.