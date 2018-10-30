Martedì 30 Ottobre 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 17:05 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA POTREBBE INTERESSARTI ANCHE..

Nuova fortissima scossa nel, in Grecia, nel pomeriggio. L'Ingv ha registrato una magnitudo di 6.0 a sud dell'isola di Zante come già avvenuto qualche giorno fa. Il sisma ha avuto luogo alle 16.12 a profondità di soli dieci chilometri ed è stato avvertito chiaramente in tutto il Meridione. Commenti di persone spaventate sui social network in Puglia, Calabria e Sicilia orientale. Non si hanno ancora notizie di danni.