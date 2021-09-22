Sassoli: «Sto meglio, sono tornato in Italia per curare la polmonite. Grazie a tutti»

David Sassoli sta meglio. Lo annuncia lo stesso. «Grazie per tutti i vostri calorosi auguri. Mi sento meglio e ieri i medici dell'ospedale civile di Strasburgo mi hanno permesso di tornare in Italia per continuare le cure per la polmonite. Ringrazio l'equipe medica che si è presa cura di me con attenzione e professionalità».

Thank you for all your warm wishes. I am feeling better and yesterday the doctors at the Hôpital civil in Strasbourg allowed me to return to Italy to continue treatment for pneumonia. I would like to thank the medical team who took care of me with attention and professionalism.