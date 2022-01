Covid, l'Ema valuta l'immissione in commercio di Paxlovid: il farmaco orale di Pfizer

‼️ EMA is evaluating an application to authorise the oral antiviral medicine Paxlovid.



This #medicine is intended for the treatment of #COVID19 in adults and adolescents.



An outcome could be reached within weeks. #HealthUnion #COVID19treatmentshttps://t.co/1mxCVmev5N pic.twitter.com/Jq4KPRIXcf

— EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) January 10, 2022