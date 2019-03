Questa casa in Italia è in vendita a soli 60 euro, ma ne vale 250mila: ecco dove e perché Video

Spring is in the air! The almond blossom is blooming next to the house. And look at that blue sky! ☀️🇮🇹✈️🏠🗝 #winahouseinitaly see link in bio #spring #bluesky #almondblossom #abruzzo #italy

Un post condiviso da Win A House In Italy (@your_italian_house) in data: Mar 22, 2019 at 6:20 PDT