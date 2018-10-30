The Duchess of Sussex receives a hongi - a traditional Maori greeting - at an official ceremony to welcome The Duke and Duchess to New Zealand. This morning, Their Royal Highnesses left Sydney on a Royal New Zealand AirForce flight, travelling with members of the the New Zealand Invictus Games team. They were met by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern before attending a traditional welcome ceremony on the lawns of Government House. The Duke and Duchess then travelled to the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park where they laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, and visited the newly unveiled UK War Memorial. In the evening, they attended a reception hosted by the Governor General celebrating the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New Zealand. © Press Association

