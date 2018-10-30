Piersilvio Berlusconi e Silvia Toffanin isolati a Portofino: «Bloccati in un castello con i due figli»
Harry avrebbe poi aggiunto: «Siamo così grati di essere qui. Portiamo la benedizione di mia nonna, la regina e della nostra famiglia». Il 31 ottobre, il duca e la duchessa Sussex tornano in Inghilterra, dopo aver incantanto per settimane i sudditi e non solo con le immagini del loro amore.
Gf Vip, la puntata viene interrotta all'improvviso un'ora prima: «Ilary Blasi ha fatto una gaffe...»
Non è la prima volta che durante il tour, il principe avrebbe fatto un riferimento alla gravidanza di Meghan. Parlando con una fan, già aveva svelato: «Spero che sia femmina». Insomma, Meghan Markle e Harry, più innamorati che mai, sono pronti ad accogliere il futuro royal baby.
The Duchess of Sussex receives a hongi - a traditional Maori greeting - at an official ceremony to welcome The Duke and Duchess to New Zealand. This morning, Their Royal Highnesses left Sydney on a Royal New Zealand AirForce flight, travelling with members of the the New Zealand Invictus Games team. They were met by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern before attending a traditional welcome ceremony on the lawns of Government House. The Duke and Duchess then travelled to the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park where they laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, and visited the newly unveiled UK War Memorial. In the evening, they attended a reception hosted by the Governor General celebrating the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New Zealand. © Press Association