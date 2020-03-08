Meghan Markle, il discorso per l'8 marzo che fa impazzire gli studenti: «Le donne vanno valorizzate e protette»

In occasione dell'8 marzo, Meghan Markle ha conquistato gli alunni di una scuola superiore londinese, presentandosi a sorpresa per un incontro con gli studenti. La duchessa di Sussex, nota per le sue posizioni femministe, ha rivolto un appello in un discorso che ha letteralmente fatto impazzire gli alunni.
Come riporta il Telegraph, Meghan Markle ha fatto visita a sorpresa alla scuola Robert Clack di Dagenham, cittadina alle porte di Londra. In giacca bianca e pantaloni neri, la duchessa di Sussex ha rivolto un appello non solo alle studentesse, ma anche e soprattutto agli studenti: «Voi siete le nuove generazioni e dovete impegnarvi per ciò che è giusto. Voi studenti siete gli uomini del futuro e avete il dovere di valorizzare e proteggere le donne delle vostre vite, siano le vostre madri, sorelle o fidanzate. Dovrete essere il buon esempio anche per gli uomini che non la pensano così».
Dopo il discorso, Meghan Markle ha invitato sul palco dell'assemblea uno degli studenti, il sedicenne Aker Okoye. Visibilmente emozionato il ragazzo, che ha stretto la mano e baciato la duchessa, non è riuscito a trattenersi e al microfono ha commentato: «È davvero bella, no?». Al complimento l'ex attrice ha risposto con una risata e una pacca sulla spalla del ragazzo.
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” - The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
