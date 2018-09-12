James Van Der Beek, l'attore di Dawson's Creek rivela: «Tre aborti, il dolore più grande della mia vita»

Dawson's Creek compie 20 anni, ecco le foto della reunion degli attori

Oggi è felicemente sposato da oltre otto anni ed ha una famiglia molto numerosa, perché dalla moglie Kimberly ha avuto cinque meravigliosi bambini. L'attore, noto in tutto il mondo per il ruolo da protagonista nella serie cult Dawson's Creek, non dimentica però quelle ferite del passato che non potranno mai rimarginarsi.In un toccante post su Facebook, in cui appare insieme alla moglie e alla figlia più piccola, Gwendolyn, nata tre mesi fa, l'attore ha infatti rivelato ai suoi follower: «Volevo dire solo una cosa sugli: sono una, che lasciano presupporre una colpa da parte della madre. Non utilizzate mai quel termine, non c'è niente di peggio che colpevolizzare, anche inconsapevolmente, una donna che prova uno dei dolori più profondi. Noi, anche prima di avere Gwendolyn, abbiamo provato la terribile esperienza di tre diversi».«Si tratta dell'esperienza più dolorosa mai provata in tutta la nostra vita, è un qualcosa difficile da accettare e da razionalizzare. Inevitabilmente cambia la tua vita e cambia te come essere umano» - rivela, aprendosi ai follower,- «A volte, però, questi eventi possono essere un dono: noi, come altre coppie, siamo diventati più forti e più vicini, oltre che ancora più desiderosi di avere un figlio. Ci sono alcune straordinarie spiegazioni metafisiche per questo, c'è anche ci parla di una protezione da parte delle anime dei bambini mai nati. Ad ogni modo, non parliamo più di aborti spontanei, usiamo termini migliori».