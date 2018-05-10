Giulia De Lellis e l'addio ad Andrea Damante: «Separati da tempo. Poi quella vacanza segreta...»

Giulia De Lellis, duro sfogo su Instagram: «Damante mi rivede l'anno del... mai»
A cercare di svelare le ragioni arriva “Nuovo TV”, con l’intervento di un’amica molto vicina alla coppia: “La verità – si legge sulla rivista - è che Giulia e Andrea erano in crisi già da tempo, nonostante le foto sui social network in cui erano abbracciati che abbiamo visto negli ultimi mesi.
Lo scorso anno, per superare un altro periodo di crisi, si erano concessi una vacanza lampo a Londra, lontano dalle telecamere. Ma, a quanto pare, è servita a poco”
#RUBITCHALLENGE STARTS NOW‼️‼️ Io e @_pitiq abbiamo inziato cosi..😎😎!!!! Rendi la tua #rubitchallenge più assurda possibile, sbizzarrisci la tua fantasia: PROTAGONISTI, LOCATION e OUTFIT saranno fondamentali per essere tra le challenge più FORTI e far parte del video Ufficiale!!QUINDI CARICHI PERCHE NON VEDO L'ORA DI REPOSTARE SUL MIO PROFILO IG LE CHALLENGE PIU' BELLE DELL'ESTATE!!!! #RUBIT#rubitchallenge#socialgame#SAYLESSMOVEMORE 😎🙌🏻👍💃🏻🤩 //#RUBiTCHALLENGE START NOW!! Make your #rubitchallenge as mad as possible,have fun using your imagination. Protagonists, Location and Outfit will be essential to be among the most beautiful challenges and take part of official video. C'mon Buddy, show me your talent! I can't wait to repost on my profile IG the craziest challenges of this summer. Enjoy!