Giulia De Lellis e l'addio ad Andrea Damante: «Separati da tempo. Poi quella vacanza segreta...»





Giulia De Lellis, duro sfogo su Instagram: «Damante mi rivede l'anno del... mai»

ROMA –si sono improvvisamente detti addio. Sul motivo della fine della loro relazione (nata a “Uomini e donne”) ci sono state molte ipotesi, ma nessuno dei due ha fornito una vera e propria spiegazione: Andrea intanto è impegnato nella sua nuova carriera di deejay, mentre Giulia ha lasciato la casa dell’ex per rimanere però a vivere nella stessa città.A cercare di svelare le ragioni arriva “Nuovo TV”, con l’intervento di un’amica molto vicina alla coppia: “La verità – si legge sulla rivista - è che Giulia e Andrea erano in crisi già da tempo, nonostante le foto sui social network in cui erano abbracciati che abbiamo visto negli ultimi mesi.Lo scorso anno, per superare un altro periodo di crisi, si erano concessi una vacanza lampo a Londra, lontano dalle telecamere. Ma, a quanto pare, è servita a poco”