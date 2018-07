George Clooney, ecco le foto choc dell'incidente in Sardegna

He’s okay! George Clooney makes his way on to a private jet with wife Amal after getting in a scooter crash in Sardinia (July 12) 📷 CIAOPIX/ Frezza Lafata/ BackGrid

Un post condiviso da Couple of Celebs (@coupleofcelebs) in data: Lug 12, 2018 at 5:06 PDT