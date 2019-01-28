Lutto nel mondo della moda e in particolare per Chiara Ferragni: a soli 34 anni è morto Alessio Sanzogni, ex manager della moglie di Fedez.
Alessio Sanzogni morto a 34 anni: l'ex manager di Chiara Ferragni vittima di un incidente contro un tir
Chiara Ferragni ha ricordato l'amico con un post su Instagram:
«I was feeding my baby this morning, having a coffee with a friend in what it seemed like such a normal morning at home. Then the worst news arrived: my friend Alessio passed away in a tragic accident. I can’t find words to express how shocking this is. We used to be super close and used to work together full time, then, a few years ago, took separate ways. What I regret now is the time we didn’t spend together in the past two years, the words we didn’t say each other. We still talked and texted, but it was not the talks we used to have. No matter what happens in your life, be always aware to make people you care about feel special. Hope you find your peace Alessio».
«Stamattina stavo dando da mangiare a mio figlio, bevendo un caffè con un'amica in quella che sembrava una mattinata normale a casa. Poi è arrivata la notizia peggiore: il mio amico Alessio è morto in un tragico incidente. Non riesco a trovare parole per esprimere quanto sia scioccante. Una volta eravamo molto affiatati e lavoravamo insieme a tempo pieno, poi, alcuni anni fa, abbiamo preso strade diverse. Quello che rimpiango ora è il tempo che non abbiamo trascorso insieme negli ultimi due anni, le parole che non ci siamo detti. Abbiamo continuato a parlarci e inviarci messaggi, ma non erano i discorsi che eravamo soliti avere. Non importa cosa succede nella tua vita, sii sempre consapevole di rendere speciali le persone a cui tieni. Spero che trovi la tua pace Alessio».
Alessio Sanzogni morto a 34 anni: l'ex manager di Chiara Ferragni vittima di un incidente contro un tir
Chiara Ferragni ha ricordato l'amico con un post su Instagram:
«I was feeding my baby this morning, having a coffee with a friend in what it seemed like such a normal morning at home. Then the worst news arrived: my friend Alessio passed away in a tragic accident. I can’t find words to express how shocking this is. We used to be super close and used to work together full time, then, a few years ago, took separate ways. What I regret now is the time we didn’t spend together in the past two years, the words we didn’t say each other. We still talked and texted, but it was not the talks we used to have. No matter what happens in your life, be always aware to make people you care about feel special. Hope you find your peace Alessio».
«Stamattina stavo dando da mangiare a mio figlio, bevendo un caffè con un'amica in quella che sembrava una mattinata normale a casa. Poi è arrivata la notizia peggiore: il mio amico Alessio è morto in un tragico incidente. Non riesco a trovare parole per esprimere quanto sia scioccante. Una volta eravamo molto affiatati e lavoravamo insieme a tempo pieno, poi, alcuni anni fa, abbiamo preso strade diverse. Quello che rimpiango ora è il tempo che non abbiamo trascorso insieme negli ultimi due anni, le parole che non ci siamo detti. Abbiamo continuato a parlarci e inviarci messaggi, ma non erano i discorsi che eravamo soliti avere. Non importa cosa succede nella tua vita, sii sempre consapevole di rendere speciali le persone a cui tieni. Spero che trovi la tua pace Alessio».
LunedÃ¬ 28 Gennaio 2019 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 14:07
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
POTREBBE INTERESSARTI ANCHE..