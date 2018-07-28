Paura in Texas, uomo armato dentro un centro commerciale Video

Paura in un centro commerciale del Texas per un uomo armato al suo interno. Il mall teatro dell'emergenza si trova nella cittadina di McAllen, vicino al confine con il Messico.
 
 
Sabato 28 Luglio 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 20:48
