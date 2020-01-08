Sparatoria in strada a Ottawa, la polizia: «Un morto e tre feriti, zona isolata»

Sparatoria a Ottawa, Canada, dove la polizia segnala un morto e tre feriti nell'isolato 400 di Gilmour Street. «È in corso una risposta coordinata - si legge - Si prega di evitare la zona. Seguiranno ulteriori informazioni». Ancora sconosciuto il motivo della sparatoria.

Sono almeno tre i feriti in gravi condizioni ricoverati all'ospedale dopo la sparatoria. Il sospetto, invece, sarebbe ancora in fuga. La polizia invita chiunque avesse informazioni a farsi avanti. 

 
Mercoledì 8 Gennaio 2020, 14:43
