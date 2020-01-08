Sono almeno tre i feriti in gravi condizioni ricoverati all'ospedale dopo la sparatoria. Il sospetto, invece, sarebbe ancora in fuga. La polizia invita chiunque avesse informazioni a farsi avanti.
Le service de police répond présentement à une fusillade dans le pâté de maisons des 400 de la rue Gilmour. Plusieurs blessés ont été reportés. Une réponse coordonnée est en cour. Veuillez éviter le secteur. Des informations supplémentaires suivrons. https://t.co/f4M2PfNKSo— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 8, 2020
VIDEO: Police reporting multiple injuries from a shooting on Gilmour. More info to come from the scene. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/3VlMiq1PH7— CTVMorningLiveOttawa (@CTVOttMornLive) January 8, 2020
Mercoledì 8 Gennaio 2020, 14:43
