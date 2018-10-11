The Soyuz capsule has landed back on Earth carrying two crew members. Search and rescue teams are in contact with the crew and are en route to the landing location. Live updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/G3IuAztH6O— NASA (@NASA) 11 ottobre 2018
Il razzo russo che stava portando in orbita alla Stazione spaziale internazionale gli astronauti Nick Hague e Alexey Ovchinin ha dovuto fare un atterraggio d'emergenza a causa di una avaria avvenuta subito dopo il lancio avvenuto da Bikonur, in Kazakistan.
GiovedÃ¬ 11 Ottobre 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 11:40
