Soyuz, avaria ai motori subito dopo il decollo: atterraggio d'emergenza. Salvi gli astronauti a bordo

Atterraggio d'emergenza per la Soyuz. Salvi i due uomini a bordo.

 
Il razzo russo che stava portando in orbita alla Stazione spaziale internazionale gli astronauti Nick Hague e Alexey Ovchinin ha dovuto fare un atterraggio d'emergenza a causa di una avaria avvenuta subito dopo il lancio avvenuto da Bikonur, in Kazakistan.

 



 
GiovedÃ¬ 11 Ottobre 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 11:40
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
POTREBBE INTERESSARTI ANCHE..
COMMENTA LA NOTIZIA
0 di 0 commenti presenti
DALLA HOME
LE PIU' CONDIVISE