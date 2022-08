Bambino di 6 anni rapito mentre va a scuola: «Portato via da sei uomini armati»

MISSING CHILD ALERT ⚠️

Shanawaaz Asghar, 6 was kidnapped at his home in Kensington, Cape Town on 17 August 2022 around 8am. SAPS confirmed that six suspects fled the scene with the six-year-old child.

CONTACT: 0815296128#missingchild pic.twitter.com/rw0QXbfrup

