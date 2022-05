Dramma in Senegal, incendio in un ospedale: morti 11 neonati

Eleven newborn babies died in a hospital fire in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane.



The tragedy occurred at Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital and was caused by "a short circuit", says Senegalese politician Diop Sy. "The fire spread very quickly"https://t.co/rAFQZfKDfG pic.twitter.com/5sMqEUI1vB

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 26, 2022