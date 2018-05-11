Royal babies: Maria, esperta di arti marziali e veloce a cambiare pannolini. Ecco chi è la tata di George, Charlotte e Louis
di Emiliana Costa

Alta, magra, fisico asciutto. Esperta di arti marziali, ma soprattutto velocissima a cambiare pannolini. Si tratta di Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, la royal tata dei principini George, Charlotte e Louis.

FOTO ANSA


Dietro, dunque, gli outfit perfetti e i teneri atteggiamenti dei piccoli principi, c'è una "Mary Poppins" tuttofare, arrivata a Kensington Palace, quando George aveva appena 8 mesi.

 

Nel frattempo, la ciurma di bambini è aumentata. Ma, come riporta il sito Vanity Faire, Kate e William non sarebbero interessati a prendere una seconda tata per l'ultimo arrivato. Pare infatti che la spagnola Maria, prima baby sitter straniera a corte, sia impeccabile e riuscirebbe a prendersi cura da sola dei tre royal babies.

 

Tata Maria si è laureata al Norland College, la più prestigiosa scuola di "tate". E pare che già a lezione la chiamassero «la santa», per il suo scarso interesse nelle uscite con i ragazzi e il suo amore per i bambini: «I bambini sono sempre stati la sua vita e la sua grande passione», avrebbe detto la madre alla Abc. E i piccoli principi sembrano confermare. Anche George e Charlotte sarebbe pazzi di tata Maria. E adesso c'è anche Louis.

 

VenerdÃ¬ 11 Maggio 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 17:24
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
