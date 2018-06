Orrore in India, cane sepolto vivo dagli operai

They poured ‘Hot Damar’ over a sleeping dog in Agra; and that poor died not able to bear the pain. Animal love is also a facade of Ajay Bisht.



Yogi ji we can see that you didn’t give up the ‘Maya(माया)’ but definitely the ‘Moh(मोह)’ of the living! @PetaIndia pic.twitter.com/2fItpLo9AK