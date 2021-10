Muore a 127 anni l'eritreo Natabay: la famiglia spera entri nel Guinness

Was he the oldest person to have ever lived?

🇪🇷 Natabay Tinsiew from Eritrea has died at the age of 127, his family has said.

The secrets behind his long life? "Patience, generosity and a joyful life," his grandson told BBC Tigrinya.https://t.co/4oojVnILJf pic.twitter.com/vCdEGqbhpR

— BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) September 30, 2021