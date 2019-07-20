Londra, sospetto attacco con gas lacrimogeni alla metro: caccia a due sospetti

La British Transport Police ha confermato che l'incidente si è verificato alle 9.13 (le 10.13 in Italia) e ha diffuso sul suo account Twitter le immagini delle telecamere di sicurezza che hanno immortalato i due ricercati. Si tratta di due uomini bianchi, uno con i capelli scuri sui trent'anni e un altro con i capelli rossicci che sembra un pò più giovane. Indossano jeans, t-shirt e scarpe da ginnastica.
Know them? Gas was released on a tube carriage at Oxford Circus this morning. People were treated at the scene for coughing etc. No further health concerns.— BTP London (@BTPLondon) July 20, 2019
Symptoms suggest the gas was CS gas. Text us on 61016 quoting ref 171 of 20/07/19.
More info: https://t.co/AExTbznYdr pic.twitter.com/c9olq5JCyl
Sabato 20 Luglio 2019, 13:26
