Londra, sospetto attacco con gas lacrimogeni alla metro: caccia a due sospetti

È caccia a due uomini a Londra che sono sospettati di aver diffuso gas - la polizia pensa si tratti di lacrimogeni, sulla base dei sintomi - sulla metropolitana nella centralissima stazione di Oxford Circus. Diverse persone sono state assistite fuori dalla stazione, soprattutto per difficoltà respiratorie.

  La British Transport Police ha confermato che l'incidente si è verificato alle 9.13 (le 10.13 in Italia) e ha diffuso sul suo account Twitter le immagini delle telecamere di sicurezza che hanno immortalato i due ricercati. Si tratta di due uomini bianchi, uno con i capelli scuri sui trent'anni e un altro con i capelli rossicci che sembra un pò più giovane. Indossano jeans, t-shirt e scarpe da ginnastica.
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2019, 13:26
