Londra, sospetto attacco con gas lacrimogeni alla metro: caccia a due sospetti

È caccia a due uomini a Londra che sono sospettati di aver diffuso gas - la polizia pensa si tratti di lacrimogeni, sulla base dei sintomi - sulla metropolitana nella centralissima stazione di Oxford Circus. Diverse persone sono state assistite fuori dalla stazione, soprattutto per difficoltà respiratorie.

Know them? Gas was released on a tube carriage at Oxford Circus this morning. People were treated at the scene for coughing etc. No further health concerns.



Symptoms suggest the gas was CS gas. Text us on 61016 quoting ref 171 of 20/07/19.



