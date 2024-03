Malato terminale di 77 anni vince un milione alla lotteria, la moglie: «Un miracolo, compriamo una casa su misura per il tempo che gli resta»

Marlyn and Ian scooped a £1M win on EuroMillions 🎉🙌



On their wishlist is a bungalow, their dream home that will allow Ian, who is terminally ill, the best quality of life. Marlyn said this win couldn't have come at a better time 🏡#NationalLottery #GetThatEuroMillionsFeeling pic.twitter.com/hsS8LT7hxz