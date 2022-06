Spara contro la ex e uccide lei e un'altra ragazza: morte due ventenni. Il killer si è suicidato

Johnathan Whitlatch served in the Iowa National Guard along with his ex-girlfriend, Eden Montang, officials say. Whitlatch, who had a history of domestic violence accusations, shot and killed Iowa State students Montang and Vivian Flores at an Ames church: https://t.co/scli91Ochf pic.twitter.com/3s1r3aiEAv

— Heavy.com (@HeavySan) June 3, 2022