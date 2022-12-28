La polizia insegue dei giovani in auto, poi spara: morto un 17enne. Ancora orrore in Iran

Continuano gli orrori in Iran. Un ragazzo di 17 anni è stato ucciso dagli agenti di polizia iraniani mentre stava tornando a casa ad Ardaq, nella provincia di Qazvin nell'auto di un amico. Secondo quanto riporta Bbc Persia, una pattuglia li ha inseguiti, ma si è impantanata nel fango e ha aperto il fuoco. La tv cita un account Instagram e pubblica la foto della giovane vittima, Mehrdad Malek.

Dec. 26, Dashtabi, Qazvin. 17 y.o #MehrdadMalek was on his way home in a friend's car. Police patrol got suspect & started following them. The patrol car got stuck in the mud but instead of ending the chase, shot at their car w/o any warning. The bullet hit Mehrdad & killed him. pic.twitter.com/2Mm6f3CgFn