La polizia insegue dei giovani in auto, poi spara: morto un 17enne. Ancora orrore in Iran

La polizia insegue dei giovani in auto, poi spara: morto un 17enne. Ancora orrore in Iran

Continuano gli orrori in Iran. Un ragazzo di 17 anni è stato ucciso dagli agenti di polizia iraniani mentre stava tornando a casa ad Ardaq, nella provincia di Qazvin nell'auto di un amico. Secondo quanto riporta Bbc Persia, una pattuglia li ha inseguiti, ma si è impantanata nel fango e ha aperto il fuoco. La tv cita un account Instagram e pubblica la foto della giovane vittima, Mehrdad Malek.

Iran, la denuncia social degli attivisti: «Bambina di 12 anni uccisa a Natale»

Ultimo aggiornamento: Mercoledì 28 Dicembre 2022, 08:30
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA