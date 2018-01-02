Incendio a New York, in fiamme un palazzo: "Ci sono molti feriti"
Secondo le prime informazioni sarebbero almeno 12 le persone rimaste ferite nell'incendio scoppiato all'interno di un palazzo nel Bronx.
Bronx: FDNY is at 1547 Commonweath Ave for a 4 alarm fire that started in a furniture store, multiple injuries being reported pic.twitter.com/rpedrr8Mlx— New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) 2 gennaio 2018
Firefighters battle 6-alarm fire in New York City, at least 12 injured https://t.co/I9K7bmpE8y pic.twitter.com/MByG8pIZC8— KSTP (@KSTP) 2 gennaio 2018
MartedÃ¬ 2 Gennaio 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 13:39
