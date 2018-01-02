Incendio a New York, in fiamme un palazzo: "Ci sono molti feriti"

Secondo le prime informazioni sarebbero almeno 12 le persone rimaste ferite nell'incendio scoppiato all'interno di un palazzo nel Bronx.

 
MartedÃ¬ 2 Gennaio 2018
