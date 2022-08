Incendio fa strage in discoteca: 13 morti e almeno 41 feriti tra le fiamme

13 people have died and over 40 have been injured as a result of a heavy fire at a pub in the eastern Thai province of Chonburi.

The incident took place at the Mountain B Pub in the Sattahip district.#Thailand #nightclub pic.twitter.com/xF2hG63Yo5

