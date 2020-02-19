Harry e Meghan, la regina Elisabetta impone lo stop all'uso del marchio Sussex Royal

La sovrana, vista la decisione di Harry e Maghan di rinunciare ad un ruolo attivo all'interno della famiglia reale, non sarebbe affatto d'accordo che i due, usino l'aggettivo Royal per le loro attività.
Attualmente, Sussex Royal è il nome usato da Harry e Meghan sul loro account Instagram, così come sul sito web lanciato dopo il loro passo indietro dagli impegni di Palazzo.
I sudditi di Sua Maestà sembrano essere d'accordo con la decisione di Elisabetta. C'è anche chi, scherzando, consiglia a Harry e Meghan di usare il marchio «H&M» per le loro attività commerciali. Peccato che sia già preso.
Earlier today @edward_enninful, the Editor in Chief of @britishvogue shared: “#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue ( sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can't wait to see what 2020 has in store...” • To celebrate, we wanted to share this never before seen video behind the scenes with Edward and The Duchess of Sussex on the creation of this special issue. Please note, this was filmed last August in London. Congratulations to all of those who took part in the 2019 September issue, and huge thanks to those who supported and helped make this a success! Video credit: Directed by @kloss_films Copyright @sussexroyal
Ultimo aggiornamento: Mercoledì 19 Febbraio 2020, 15:27
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA