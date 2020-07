Gli anziani della casa di riposo reinterpretano le copertine di album storici (per una buona causa)

Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw — Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020

Ultimo aggiornamento: Martedì 14 Luglio 2020, 19:37

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA