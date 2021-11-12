Glen de Vries morto in un incidente aereo: il mese scorso volò nello spazio con il Capitano Kirk

Glen de Vries, l'imprenditore volato nello spazio a bordo di Blue Origin con William Shatner, il Capitano Kirk di Star Trek, lo scorso 13 ottobre, è morto in un incidente aereo. Il piccolo velivolo su cui era bordo il 49enne si è schiantato in New Jersey. «Siamo devastati dall'aver appreso della morte di Glen de Vries. Ha portato molta energia nella squadra di Blue Origin. La sua passione per l'aviazione e la beneficenza sarà ricordata e ammirata», afferma Blue Origin.

We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Glen de Vries. He brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates. His passion for aviation, his charitable work, and his dedication to his craft will long be revered and admired. pic.twitter.com/1hwnjntTVs

— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) November 12, 2021