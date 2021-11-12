Glen de Vries morto in un incidente aereo: il mese scorso volò nello spazio con il Capitano Kirk

Video

Glen de Vries, l'imprenditore volato nello spazio a bordo di Blue Origin con William Shatner, il Capitano Kirk di Star Trek, lo scorso 13 ottobre, è morto in un incidente aereo. Il piccolo velivolo su cui era bordo il 49enne si è schiantato in New Jersey. «Siamo devastati dall'aver appreso della morte di Glen de Vries. Ha portato molta energia nella squadra di Blue Origin. La sua passione per l'aviazione e la beneficenza sarà ricordata e ammirata», afferma Blue Origin.

 

Ultimo aggiornamento: Venerdì 12 Novembre 2021, 21:41
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA