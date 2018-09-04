«Mi hanno detto che ho solo pochi giorni, è molto surreale, grazie mille per tutto il supporto che ho ricevuto». La conduttrice inglese Rachel Bland, volto noto e molto amato della Bbc, lotta da tempo contro un cancro, arrivato ora all’ultimo stadio. Sui social la giornalista rivela la drammatica situazione: ha pochi giorni di vita. E a 40 anni, si prepara a dire addio alla sua splendida famiglia. Nel 2016 le era stato diagnosticato un tumore al seno. A nulla sono servite le chemioterapie.
Già nei mesi scorsi Rachel aveva spiegato al suo pubblico di essere di fronte a una «corsa contro il tempo», mentre era in procinto di scrivere un libro di memorie da lasciare al figlio di appena due anni, Freddie. In un toccante post su Twitter, ha rivelato a tutti il suo dramma.
In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends. ðŸ’‹ðŸ’‹ pic.twitter.com/DhMurbqMJz— Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) 3 settembre 2018
In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so very very much for all your support I’ve received along the way. @bowelbabe and @girlvscancer will continue with the podcast. Obviously I cant get round to all of your messages but I’ll do my very best to read them all. #cancer #fucancer #goodbye
MartedÃ¬ 4 Settembre 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 17:03
