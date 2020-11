Ghiro ciccione entra nella mangiatoia degli uccelli, resta incastrato e si addormenta dentro

We've seen dormice curled up in some peculiar places but we've never seen this! The sender of the photo found this #dormouse had eaten so much it was too fat to get out of the feeder! After a careful release it went on its way. Safe to say it will survive hibernation!

