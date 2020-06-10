Floyd, video choc dei pro-Trump: mimano l'omicidio e deridono il movimento Black Lives Matter

Mentre sfila l'ennesimo corteo del movimento BlackLives Matter, un uomo bianco sfida i manifestanti tenendo un ginocchio premuto sul collo di un compagno, a riprodurre le terribili modalità in cui è stato ucciso l'afroamericano George Floyd. Il video choc è stato girato lunedì scorso a Franklinville, New Jersey. L'uomo guidava una controprotesta di bianchi, ferventi sostenitori di Donald Trump. Il filmato ha presto fatto il giro dei social scatenando l'indignazione generale e la netta presa di distanza del Dipartimento di Correzione statunitense. Tra i provocatori c'era anche un agente penitenziario che dopo la diffusione del video è stato sospeso dal servizio ma la cui identità non è stata rivelata. Un dipendente di FedEx presente alla controprotesta è stato licenziato. 
 
Ultimo aggiornamento: Mercoledì 10 Giugno 2020, 18:39
