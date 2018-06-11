Il drillo in via d'estinzione, ma viene cacciato e arrostito come cibo di lusso

Lacoste sostituisce il logo con il coccodrillo con 10 specie di animali in via di estinzione
La fotografa Cristina Mittermeier ha immortalato, durante un reportage in Africa, il momento in cui un uomo è intento ad arrostire un drillo, un parente del mandrillo di dimensioni ridotte e più a rischio di estinzione. Quest'animale, infatti, vive solo in Camerun, in parte della Nigeria e su un'isola della Guinea Equatoriale, quella di Bioko, dove è stata scattata la foto. Gli esemplari rimasti, inoltre, sono meno di tremila.
In questi paesi, il drillo viene venduto come cibo di alta qualità (la selvaggina è considerata un alimento pregiato in queste zone) proprio grazie al fatto di essere così raro. La fotografa ha spiegato: «Era pronto per essere venduto al mercato, è stato orribile vedere come la sua meravigliosa pelliccia e i suoi arti venivano bruciati e tagliati e come, lentamente, quello che era un bellissimo animale diventa semplicemente un altro pezzo di carne».
La speranza, tuttavia, è che paesi come la Guinea Equatoriale, da sempre ricca di petrolio ma con le scorte naturali che si stanno progressivamente esaurendo, decidano di investire sul turismo e creare leggi 'ad hoc'. Lo suggerisce anche la stessa Cristina: «Questa piccola nazione potrebbe scegliere di investire in parchi e riserve naturali che oggi esistono solo sulla carta e che potrebbero diventare i santuari di queste magnifiche creature».
Photo by @CristinaMittermeier // In many African countries consumption of bushmeat is commonplace and in places like the island of Bioko, where I photographed this grizzly scene, eating bushmeat is actually a status symbol. The Drill, one of the largest monkeys on Earth is both rare and endangered, and has a relatively small range. This animal had been shot by a hunter and was being roasted with a torch to be sold for meat at the market. To me it was horrifying to watch how its once lustrous fur was singed and its limbs chopped off, and how, slowly, this once magnificent animal became just another piece of meat. Known as the "Kuwait of Africa" Equatorial Guinea made a lot of money in recent decades from oil exploitation. As its wells dry off, however, the small African nation will hopefully look once again at tourism as its most viable source of revenue and the parks that today exist only on paper will hopefully become sanctuaries for these amazing creatures. #stopbushmeat #wildlife #graphic #africa #protectnature