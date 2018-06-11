Il drillo in via d'estinzione, ma viene cacciato e arrostito come cibo di lusso

Lacoste sostituisce il logo con il coccodrillo con 10 specie di animali in via di estinzione

Una foto decisamente forte, quella pubblicata dalla celebre rivista National Geographic sul proprio account Instagram. Ci sono, come il, che vivono in aree decisamente circoscritte e vengono abbattuti e cucinati comeLa fotografaha immortalato, durante un reportage in Africa, il momento in cui un uomo è intento ad arrostire un drillo, un parente del mandrillo di dimensioni ridotte e più a rischio di estinzione. Quest'animale, infatti, vive solo in Camerun, in parte della Nigeria e su un'isola della, quella di Bioko, dove è stata scattata la foto. Gli esemplari rimasti, inoltre, sono meno di tremila.In questi paesi, il drillo viene venduto come cibo di alta qualità (la selvaggina è considerata un alimento pregiato in queste zone) proprio grazie al fatto di essere così raro. La fotografa ha spiegato: «Era pronto per essere venduto al mercato, è stato orribile vedere come la sua meravigliosa pelliccia e i suoi arti venivano bruciati e tagliati e come, lentamente, quello che era un bellissimo animale diventa semplicemente un altro pezzo di carne».La speranza, tuttavia, è che paesi come la Guinea Equatoriale, da sempre ricca dima con le scorte naturali che si stanno progressivamente esaurendo, decidano di investire sule creare leggi 'ad hoc'. Lo suggerisce anche la stessa Cristina: «Questa piccola nazione potrebbe scegliere di investire in parchi e riserve naturali che oggi esistono solo sulla carta e che potrebbero diventare i santuari di queste magnifiche creature».