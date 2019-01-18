La donna che disegna peni con le app per correre FOTO

LEGGI ANCHE Belen Rodriguez mamma sexy, sfilata col figlio Santiago a Pitti Bimbo a Firenze
Una volta ritrovata la posizione, Claire ha notato sull’app di running che il tragitto percorsi aveva tracciato un profilo identico a quello di un pene eretto. Dalla prima volta in cui ha postato la strana forma, oggi il profilo social dedicato conta oltre 15 mila followers e un feed scandito da peni di varie forme e dimensioni.
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a... #DICKRUN ! 🦅✈️🍆 GOOD MORNING ATLANTA! 😂😂😂 So this trip is much shorter than I originally thought and I don’t get to do all the fun things you guys told me about BUT I at least got to run by all of them this morning ... CNN HQ (fake news!), Mercedes Benz Stadium, College Football Hall of Fame 🏈, Georgia State University 🍑, Coca Cola HQ 🥤, the Aquarium 🐠 & the Skyview 🎡 ... plus lots of other cute little downtown views. AND I got two high-fives 🙌🏼 on the run so basically I love Atlanta and I can’t wait to come back. . . . . . #tuesdaymotivation #travel #runatl #runatlanta #beatyesterday #minimalistrunning #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #halfmarathontraining #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #beachbody #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun
Claire si è data un obiettivo: tracciare almeno un pene in ciascuno dei 50 stati degli Usa, ed è attenta alle richieste dei suoi ammiratori, che pongono richieste specifiche (“tutti chiedono tette”) o la incoraggiano postando, a loro volta, altri percorsi a forma di pene. Secondo la runner «è proprio l’urbanistica delle città ad essere fatta così, forse anche chi costruisce i percorsi deve aver pensato a quella forma».