Cuccioli di maiale per i crash test, la denuncia degli animalisti: «Usati perché simili a dei bambini»

Researchers in China have sparked outrage after it emerged they have been using 🐷 LIVE PIGS 🐷 as crash test dummies



▪️The study appeared to have been conducted in 2017 and published on Jan 28 2019: https://t.co/cUgorp6jtu



▪️ Media is exposing: https://t.co/xabxzqSMI6 pic.twitter.com/0ySB8Ysaxm