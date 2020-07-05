Si salvò dal crollo delle torri gemelle, Stephen Cooper muore per il Covid19

Coronavirus, si salvò dal crollo delle torri gemelle: Stephen Cooper morto per il Covid

Coronavirus, riuscì a salvarsi dal crollo delle torri gemelle di New York l'11 settembre 2001 ma ora il Covid19 non gli ha dato scampo: morto Stephen Cooper, l'uomo che venne immortalato in una delle foto simbolo del dramma dell'11 settembre 2001. Lui, allora, riuscì a scappare dal crollo di una delle torri gemelle del World Trade Center di New York, come documentano le immagini iconiche della Grande Mela colpita dall'attentato che ha sconvolto il mondo. Lui, all'estrema sinistra di quella foto, era in fuga da fumo e detriti mentre la torre sud si sgretolava a un isolato di distanza.

Stephen Cooper è morto di Coronavirus, secondo la sua famiglia, come documanta The Palm Beach Post, che ha riferito che l'ingegnere elettrico di New York, che viveva in Florida, è morto al Delray Medical Center a causa del Covid19 all'età di 78 anni.

La foto che lo ritrae mentre fugge dal crollo della torre fu scattata da un fotografo dell'Associated Press ed è custodita al 9/11 Memorial Museum di New York.

   
