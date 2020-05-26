Coronavirus, l'abbraccio per evitare il contagio è attraverso la plastica: l'idea che fa felice i nonni

There is no greater grief in the world than you cannot hug your child directly.

A soldier fighting #Covid19 is forced to hug his child wrapped in a plastic cover.

He has caught the virus while protecting us. Heart melting stories around us.#TheyStayOutForYou#YouStayHomeForThem pic.twitter.com/HI5B2tX7Ld — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) April 18, 2020

I saw someone had made one of these on fb, so I made one, & my grandma ended up loving it so much! I haven’t been able to hug her in 2 months! Pretty sure that’s the longest I’ve gone w/one one since I was born. Can’t wait for this to be over so we can ditch the plastic💗 pic.twitter.com/9LARTpUj5U — Jessica Ekegren (@jessicaekegren) May 25, 2020

A hugging station at a preschool.



This makes ZERO sense. Are people sanitizing the plastic between hugs?



Has this virus 🦠 wiped out all common sense & logic?! #covidiots #COVID19 #covid1984 pic.twitter.com/bOqo3cCwXh — Talia (@talialikeitis) May 22, 2020

Ultimo aggiornamento: Martedì 26 Maggio 2020, 20:41

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Ilha costretto a rinunciare alla quotidianità e a gesti semplici comeo una stretta di mano. E se ilsembra essere l'unica arma per combatterec'è chi prova a frapporre untra le persone che desiderano un contatto fisico. A beneficiarne sono soprattutto i familiari. Ed è così che nonni e nipotini aguzzano l'ingegno per abbracciarsi in sicurezza e attraverso il cellofan.Si tratta di una soluzione adottata soprattutto all'estero e documentata sui social. Per evitare rischi di contagio, ospiti e parenti si incontrano con speciali misure di precauzione. Nella stessa stanza o all'aperto, ma separati da un sottile strato di plastica. C'è anche chi infila le braccia, a loro volta ricoperte, in buchi fatti apposta. Il tutto per dare l'illusione dell'abbraccio.Sempre sui social qualcuno esprime dubbi e perplessità. C'è chi si domanda come avvenga la sanificazione del materiale e chi ritiene questa soluzione inutile.