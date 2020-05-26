Coronavirus, l'abbraccio per evitare il contagio è attraverso la plastica: l'idea che fa felice i nonni
di Silvia Natella

Coronavirus, l'abbraccio per evitare il contagio è attraverso la plastica: l'idea che fa felice i nonni

Il coronavirus ha costretto a rinunciare alla quotidianità e a gesti semplici come un abbraccio o una stretta di mano. E se il distanziamento sociale sembra essere l'unica arma per combattere il Covid-19, c'è chi prova a frapporre un "muro" di plastica tra le persone che desiderano un contatto fisico. A beneficiarne sono soprattutto i familiari. Ed è così che nonni e nipotini aguzzano l'ingegno per abbracciarsi in sicurezza e attraverso il cellofan.

Leggi anche > Coronavirus, no del Comitato degli esperti all'ultimo giorno di scuola in classe. La viceministra: «Si farà all'aperto»
 

Si tratta di una soluzione adottata soprattutto all'estero e documentata sui social. Per evitare rischi di contagio, ospiti e parenti si incontrano con speciali misure di precauzione. Nella stessa stanza o all'aperto, ma separati da un sottile strato di plastica. C'è anche chi infila le braccia, a loro volta ricoperte, in buchi fatti apposta. Il tutto per dare l'illusione dell'abbraccio.
 

Sempre sui social qualcuno esprime dubbi e perplessità. C'è chi si domanda come avvenga la sanificazione del materiale e chi ritiene questa soluzione inutile. 
 
Ultimo aggiornamento: Martedì 26 Maggio 2020, 20:41
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA