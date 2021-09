Incendi in California, paura per le sequoie: l'albero più grande al mondo avvolto con una coperta anti-fiamme

😰



Firefighters are wrapping fire-resistant blankets around ancient trees — including the 275 ft General Sherman, the biggest tree by volume on Earth — and historic signs as blazes tear through California's world-famous Sequoia National Park.



