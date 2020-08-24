Usa, agente spara ad afroamericano alla schiena: è grave. Proteste dopo la diffusione del filmato

LEGGI ANCHE --> Michelle Obama, duro attacco a Trump: «Con lui solo caos». E lui replica: «Torna a sederti e guarda»
Wow. This Black man was shot several times in the back by @KenoshaPolice today. He was getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women. He’s in critical condition now. We demand JUSTICE! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/I1reDEp4nw— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020
Ultimo aggiornamento: Lunedì 24 Agosto 2020, 23:52
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
NOTIFICHE
LOGOUT