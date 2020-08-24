Usa, agente spara ad afroamericano alla schiena: è grave. Proteste dopo la diffusione del filmato

In America un agente ha sparato a un ragazzo afroamericano alla schiena: l'uomo è grave. Un nuovo video di un poliziotto che spara ad un cittadino afroamericano scuote gli Usa. Un agente ha aperto il fuoco e colpito più volte alla schiena il 29enne afroamericano Jacob Blake, che ora è ricoverato in gravi condizioni all'ospedale. L'episodio è avvenuto a Kenosha, Wisconsin, e ieri notte, poche ore dopo la diffusione del filmato, sono scoppiate proteste e scontri.

LEGGI ANCHE --> Michelle Obama, duro attacco a Trump: «Con lui solo caos». E lui replica: «Torna a sederti e guarda»
   
Ultimo aggiornamento: Lunedì 24 Agosto 2020, 23:52
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA