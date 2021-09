Afghanistan, i Talebani riaprono le scuole ma «soltanto per i maschi»

Official communique from ministry of education. The Taliban:“Only boys from primary, secondary &high school can come to school”

This is on the contrary to what they said in the past &contradicts first verse that came to our prophet PBUH which was to READ both for girls and Boys pic.twitter.com/4jQ75eLpT9

— Fawzia Koofi (@FawziaKoofi77) September 17, 2021