Aereo cargo di Amazon Prime Air precipita nella baia di Houston

Incidente per un aereo di Amazon a Houston. Il Boeing 767 cargo di Amazon Prime Air, la compagnia del colosso dell'e-commerce Amazon, è precipitato nelle acque della Trinity Bay, in Texas, mentre stava per atterrare al George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Il volo, operato da Atlas Air, proveniva da Miami. Lo schianto è avvenuto alle 12.45 circa. A bordo ci sarebbero state tre persone, tra piloti e membri dell'equipaggio. 
 
Sui media Usa rimbalzano le foto dei numerosi detriti del velivolo nella baia. Non ci sarebbero sopravvissuti.
 
