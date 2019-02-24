Aereo cargo di Amazon Prime Air precipita nella baia di Houston

LIVE Thousands of debris found at the Prime Air Boeing 767 crash area, including Amazon logo https://t.co/1drYvqYho6 pic.twitter.com/wQGutJQp9i— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) 23 febbraio 2019
Sui media Usa rimbalzano le foto dei numerosi detriti del velivolo nella baia. Non ci sarebbero sopravvissuti.
#BreakingNews A #Boeing767300 Crashed into a river. The flight #5Y3591 #CallSign #Giant by #AtlasAir (operating for Amazon Prime Air) left #Miami to #Houston 3 crew members were believed to be onboard with no survivors. Reg #N1217A is a 26 y/o aircraft. pic.twitter.com/EjuqutJhK1— SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) 23 febbraio 2019
