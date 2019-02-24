Aereo cargo di Amazon Prime Air precipita nella baia di Houston

Incidente per un aereo di Amazon a Houston. Il Boeing 767 cargo di Amazon Prime Air, la compagnia del colosso dell'e-commerce Amazon, è precipitato nelle acque della Trinity Bay, in Texas, mentre stava per atterrare al George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Il volo, operato da Atlas Air, proveniva da Miami. Lo schianto è avvenuto alle 12.45 circa. A bordo ci sarebbero state tre persone, tra piloti e membri dell'equipaggio.

#BreakingNews A #Boeing767300 Crashed into a river. The flight #5Y3591 #CallSign #Giant by #AtlasAir (operating for Amazon Prime Air) left #Miami to #Houston 3 crew members were believed to be onboard with no survivors. Reg #N1217A is a 26 y/o aircraft. pic.twitter.com/EjuqutJhK1