Monica Bellucci si confessa: "Ho tradito e sono stata tradita"
Sabato 31 Dicembre 2016, 15:16
Ma l'intervista continua e la Bellucci si lascia andare e torna a guardare al passato: "Le pulsioni sessuali possono portare a dei desideri che certe volte sono incongruenti con l'amore per un'altra persona e non combaciano con il rispetto. Non sempre è facile conciliarli. E parlo da donna che ha tradito e che è stata tradita, da donna che ha amato, che è stata amata, ma che è anche stata usata come un trofeo".
