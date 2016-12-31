Seguici su Facebook Seguici su Facebook     Sabato 31 Dicembre 2016 | | Oroscopo |
Monica Bellucci si confessa: "Ho tradito e sono stata tradita"
Monica Bellucci si confessa: "Ho tradito e sono stata tradita"

Sabato 31 Dicembre 2016, 15:16

Monica Bellucci parla a ruota libera della relazione con l'ex marito, Vincent Cassel, dal quale è separata oramai da tre anni. Dichiara l'attrice al Corriere della Sera: "Quando ci sono dei figli devi sempre fare in modo che rimanga un rapporto di rispetto: è di questa natura l'energia che poi resta in vita".    La Bellucci però parla solo del passato, sulla sua attuale relazione non si sbottona affatto: "Quello è il mio giardino segreto e tale deve rimanere. Posso dire che sto continuando a coltivare la mia intimità di donna".  Per questo Natale la Bellucci ha partecipato a un progetto di beneficenza, interpretando la Madonna in una foto d'autore: 
 
 

Ma l'intervista continua e la Bellucci si lascia andare e torna a guardare al passato: "Le pulsioni sessuali possono portare a dei desideri che certe volte sono incongruenti con l'amore per un'altra persona e non combaciano con il rispetto. Non sempre è facile conciliarli. E parlo da donna che ha tradito e che è stata tradita, da donna che ha amato, che è stata amata, ma che è anche stata usata come un trofeo".

