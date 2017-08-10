Lotto e Superenalotto, estrazioni di giovedì 10 agosto: ecco i numeri vincenti. Nessun 6 e 5+1

Ecco i numeri vincenti delle estrazioni del Lotto e del Superenalotto di oggi, giovedì 10 agosto 2017. Per il Superenalotto nessun 6 e 5+1, il jackpot sale così a quota 20 milioni e 400 mila euro.
LE RUOTE
BARI 78 73 16 23 18
CAGLIARI 61 41 16 46 71
FIRENZE 23 60 78 02 49
GENOVA 86 60 69 78 18
MILANO 34 55 65 41 70
NAPOLI 68 51 55 79 61
PALERMO 33 51 32 12 45
ROMA 20 78 28 71 45
TORINO 34 88 64 78 48
VENEZIA 83 06 49 09 14
NAZIONALE 81 87 29 38 90
COMBINAZIONE SUPERENALOTTO: 03 05 24 41 48 80
numero Jolly: 71
numero Superstar: 30
DATI VINCENTI E QUOTE SUPERENALOTTO
Punti 6: nessun vincitore
Punti 5+1: nessun vincitore
Punti 5: ai 2 vincitori vanno 76.033,64 euro
Punti 4: ai 538 vincitori vanno 284,67 euro
Punti 3: ai 21475 vincitori vanno 21,63 euro
Punti 2: ai 325629 vincitori vanno 5 euro
DATI VINCENTI E QUOTE SUPERSTAR
5 stella: nessun vincitore
4 stella: ai 4 vincitori vanno 28467 euro
3 stella: ai 79 vincitori vanno 2163 euro
2 stella: ai 1379 vincitori vanno 100 euro
1 stella: ai 8478 vincitori vanno 10 euro 0 stella: ai 16220 vincitori vanno 5 euro
GiovedÃ¬ 10 Agosto 2017 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 21:06
